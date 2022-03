A man died at Aramoana Beach this afternoon. Photo / NZ Herald

A man has died at Aramoana Beach near Dunedin today after getting into trouble in the water.

Ambulance and police were called to Aramoana Beach about 2.30pm after reports a person was struggling in the water.

"He was brought from the water and given medical attention but unfortunately was not able to be revived," NZ Police said in a statement.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.