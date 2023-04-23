Man dies after being shot by police in Feilding

The man was shot dead after a tense standoff with police at a property on Seddon St, Feilding. Photo / Google

A man died after being shot by police following an eight-hour standoff in Feilding.

Police were initially called to a house on Seddon St about 1pm yesterday after reports the man had shot through a neighbour’s window, Superintendent Scott Fraser said.

“When police arrived at the address, the man refused to come out of the house and speak to officers.

“Ongoing voice appeals were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out of the house.”

The armed offenders squad (AOS) was deployed as a precautionary measure and the police negotiation team (PNT) also attended.

“At around 9pm, the man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers, and was critically injured.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the man died after being transported to hospital.”

Nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence overnight and tomorrow, as officers conduct scene examinations.

The IPCA will be notified of this incident and a critical incident investigation is under way. Support will be provided to the officers involved.

Residents on social media described hearing shots fired on the street, but didn’t know if they came from the man or from armed police officers.