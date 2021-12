Police were called to the scene at 7.30am on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has died after being pulled from Wellington Harbour by a passerby.

A police spokesperson told the Herald on Thursday they were called to a sudden death at around 7.30am. Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old man who had been pulled out of the water but had died at the scene.

Police are making inquiries about the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency were also called to the scene to assist police.