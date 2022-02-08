The Christchurch District Court trial before Judge Mark Callaghan and a jury is expected to continue until Wednesday next week. Photo / George Heard

The Christchurch District Court trial before Judge Mark Callaghan and a jury is expected to continue until Wednesday next week. Photo / George Heard

A woman will tell a trial she was repeatedly sexual violated and raped while drunk, but her alleged attacker says it was consensual sex outside a party in Kaiapoi two years ago.

The Christchurch District Court trial before Judge Mark Callaghan and a jury is expected to continue until Wednesday next week.

Benjovi Channi Toa, 33, denies two charges of rape and four charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection of a woman he had not met before the party in July 2020.