A man has died in Waikato Hospital after a single-motorcycle crash.

Police said the incident happened about 7.20pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called after a motorcycle hit a tree on Maeroa Rd in Hamilton.

The man, who was the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

Police said he died in the early hours of today.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.