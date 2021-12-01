Voyager 2021 media awards


Man dead after grader rolls in Central Otago

The Central Otago town of Millers Flat. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Otago Daily Times
By: John Lewis

A man is dead after a grader rolled on a rural property near Millers Flat last night.

Police last night said emergency services were alerted to the incident, on Beaumont Station Rd about 8.30pm, but no information was given about the condition of the driver.

This morning police confirmed a man had been found dead at the scene.

A St John spokesman last night said an ambulance was called and a rescue helicopter was on standby, but both were stood down a short time later.

''The matter is now in the hands of police,'' he said.

Police say inquiries are continuing.

