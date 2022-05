A man was critically injured after a disorder on Worchester Street in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A 31-year man has been arrested after assaulting another man in Christchurch overnight.

Police received reports of a disorder incident on Worchester St in Linwood around 11.30pm.

A police spokesperson said a man was critically injured during the disorder and was taken to hospital.

The alleged offender has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and he is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

- More to come.