Man critically injured after Helensville assault

Police are investigating after a man was found critically injured at Helensville in the middle of the night.

Police were called to the Kaipara Coast Highway at 12.05am a spokesperson said.

The injured man was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are investigating to determine how the man came to be injured.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting job P056624906.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.