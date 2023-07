Police are investigating after a man was found with critical injuries in South Auckland. Photo / File

Police are investigating after a man was found with critical injuries consistent with an assault in South Auckland.

Police were called to Atkinson Ave in Otahuhu at 7.45pm on Wednesday evening.

The man has been transported to hospital in critical condition.

At this stage, police are unsure how the man came to be injured and inquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson said.