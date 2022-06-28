Man charged with Rosehill murder

Auckland police have arrested and charged a man as a part of a homicide investigation underway in Rosehill.

He has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old man Jashandeep Singh.

Singh died from his injuries sustained during a disorder incident at Orchard Rise, Rosehill, in the early hours of May 15 this year. He was taken to Auckland City Hospital but died a short while later.

He was one of two people hospitalised as a result of the disorder, police said.

Another person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition at the time and has since been discharged.

The man charged is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.