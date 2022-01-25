The man charged with murdering Christchurch woman Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera has appeared in court. Photo / Supplied

The man charged with murdering Christchurch woman Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera has appeared in court. Photo / Supplied

A 35-year-old man charged with the murder of Christchurch woman Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera has been remanded in custody to the High Court next month.

He made an appearance by video-link before Judge Tony Couch in the Christchurch District Court today, where he was granted interim name suppression.

The 37-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Grove Rd, Addington, on Saturday night.

At the request of defence counsel James Rapley QC, Judge Couch remanded the man in custody without plea to the High Court on February 18.

At Rapley's request, the judge granted an interim name suppression order but said it would have to be fully argued at the next appearance if the order was to continue.