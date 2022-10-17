Man charged with murder of Sean Buis in Dunedin

The scene of the alleged murder of Dunedin man Sean Buis in July this year. Photo / ODT

The scene of the alleged murder of Dunedin man Sean Buis in July this year. Photo / ODT

A 35-year-old man has today been arrested and charged with the murder of Dunedin man Sean Buis earlier this year.

Mr Buis, 28, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Eglinton Rd in Mornington on the evening of July 21.

The accused appeared in Dunedin District Court today, where he was granted name suppression and remanded in custody until November 8.

Late last month police said they had identified the driver of the car which was believed to have been involved in the death of Mr Buis.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said at the time they had identified and spoken to the driver of a red Ford Falcon which was believed to have fatally hit the Dunedin father of one.