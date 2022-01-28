Man charged with murder after death of baby in Christchurch

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

A man has arrested in relation to the death of a 3-month-old baby in Christchurch on January 2.

"Police extends its deepest sympathies to the child's whānau," a short statement says.

"The family have requested privacy at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing and police are not in a position to release the child's name or provide any further comment at this stage."