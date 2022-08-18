A man is facing murder charges after a death at an South Auckland property overnight.

A man is facing murder charges after a death at an South Auckland property overnight.

A man is facing a murder charge after a death at a South Auckland property overnight.

Police were called to an address on Jane Cowie Avenue in Ōtāhuhu at 8pm last night.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said a 34-year-old man was due to appear in the Manukau District Court today following the death of another man who suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

"A man was located at the address with critical injuries and despite Police providing first aid, he has died at the scene.

"Subsequently, Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to this incident."

He said police were not currently seeking any further in relation to the death, however a number of enquiries remained ongoing.

"Ōtāhuhu residents can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area today, including cordons around the Jane Cowie property, where a scene examination will continue today."

Adkin said a homicide investigation was now underway with a post mortem and formal identification to be carried out.

People who had not yet spoken with police, and had information that might assist police enquiries, were asked to contact officers on 105 quoting the file number 220818/6720.

As this matter was now before the court, police were limited in further comment on the matter, he said.