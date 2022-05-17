Police believe the body is Northland woman Gaelene Bright, who was last spoken to at her home address in the early hours of May 1. Photo / NZ Police

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a Northland forest on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe the body is Northland woman Gaelene Bright, who was last spoken to at her home address early on May 1.

Police found the body in the Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12 in Waimamaku.

"A scene guard is in place in the area and police will not be in a position to release any further details of the victim until formal identification takes place," Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said.

Over the past five days, a large search operation has been conducted in the Waimamaku region and Waipoua Forest.

The 65-year-old man has been charged with murder and has been interviewed by police.

He will be appearing in the Hastings District Court on Thursday. Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Ms Bright's family during this extremely difficult time," Verry said.

Police are also examining the victim's home.

The last trace of Bright, 69, was early on May 1 when she left a friend's house in Waimamaku, a small rural village in south Hokianga.

Inquiries are still being made into the movements of Bright's white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4, registration YW7634, between Northland and Te Kuiti on May 3 and 4.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the vehicle or has any information about it to call them on 105 quoting file number 220511/2799 or Operation Bright. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.