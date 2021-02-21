Man charged with knife threat on elderly Ōrewa woman

An elderly woman was allegedly threatened at knifepoint ao Ōrewa (above). Photo / File

A man has been charged after an incident in which an elderly woman was threatened with a knife in Ōrewa.

North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland police have announced on Facebook that the man has been charged.

"The woman was inside her vehicle on Florence Ave on Thursday evening when an unknown man has gotten into the car, allegedly pulled out a large knife and ordered her to get out," the statement said.

"The victim, who is in her 70s, managed to remove the keys from the ignition and escape the vehicle where she has sought help from a member of the public to call police.

"The alleged offender fled the scene on foot. Inquiries by police resulted in a man being identified the following day.

"A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob and is appearing today in the North Shore District Court.

"This was an alarming incident for the victim who fortunately was not physically harmed. We are ensuring she is being provided with victim support."