The carving that was stolen from the Kaiapoi Pā last week. Photo / Supplied

A man is facing further charges after allegedly stealing a large carving with historical and cultural significance.

The carving was stolen from the Kaiapoi Pā on Preeces Rd in Canterbury last week.

A search warrant executed by the Waimakariri Tactical Crime Unit at an address in Leithfield Beach yesterday uncovered various stolen pieces of property, including the carved monument.

The Kaiapoi Pā is an important site in local and tribal history and the monument dates back to the late 1800s.

Police say they are thrilled to have found the artefact and to be able to return it to its rightful place in the community.

A 40-year-old man already facing charges of burglary will be appearing in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon. Further charges have been laid in relation to the stolen artefact.