Police arrested the man on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A 34-year-old man has been charged in relation to the alleged assault of a 3-month-old baby in Masterton.

The man is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Masterton District Court on Monday, June 20.

The baby remains in a critical condition in Starship children's hospital.

Officer in charge of the investigation detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said police were called to the incident at a residential Masterton address shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

The baby was found with critical, non-accidental injuries and rushed to hospital.

Bysouth said police were investigating the assault while also focusing on supporting the baby's family.

"This incident is traumatic for all involved. An investigation is under way and police are working hard to determine the circumstances of the assault.

"An equally important focus for the investigation team is the support of the whānau and baby."

He said co-operation of the whānau, friends and the wider community was vital to the investigation.