A man will appear in court following an alleged sexual assault at a speedway event in Taranaki at the weekend.
The 52-year-old man was arrested at the Stratford Speedway on Saturday night, following a report of an indecent assault, a police spokesperson said.
He will appear in Hāwera District Court on January 28 on a charge of indecently assaulting a female over 16.
Stratford Speedway president Richard Kettle said the alleged incident would be discussed at a committee meeting on Tuesday evening.
Kettle wasn't at the event but had been made aware of the arrest and resulting charge.
"I don't know much myself yet. But I believe he [the alleged offender] was part of the public."