Police have arrested one man after he allegedly injured three people in a road rage incident.

A man is facing assault charges after two people were moderately were injured in a road rage incident in South Auckland on Monday.

Police were called to an address on Donnell Ave in Favona around 5.12pm after a report of a disorder.

Two people were moderately injured, a police spokesperson said, while another sustained minor injuries after the attack.

Police took a 24-year-old man into custody at an address nearby without incident. He will appear in the Manukau District Court next month facing two assault charges.

Officers found two people had been injured in a fight. One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of an incident on Tilberg St, Favona at 5.44pm on Monday and responded with two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

The ambulance officers treated and transported two patients, in moderate condition, to Middlemore Hospital.



