Man charged after burglaries in Hastings

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two recent burglaries in the Hastings area.

The first was at a property on Te Mata Rd, Havelock North, on July 15.

Police were called after the premises were broken into and items were stolen.

Police attended and made initial inquiries.

The second burglary was at a commercial premises on Heretaunga St, Hastings, on Thursday.

Police were called shortly before 6am after an alarm activation.

A man who was found inside the building taking items attempted to flee the scene. He was arrested and his vehicle seized.

Police then executed a search warrant and recovered various stolen items, which have since been returned to their owners.

As a result of the search warrant, police were able to link the man with the Te Mata Rd burglary.

He was charged in relation to both incidents and was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate whether he is linked to other burglaries in the area.

A police spokesperson said it was hoped the arrest would reassure the community that police were working hard to hold offenders to account.