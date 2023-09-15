Two men with weapons allegedly robbed the Strathmore Local early last month.

A man has been charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly threatening Wellington bar workers with a weapon.

A manager at the bar was allegedly dragged through the restaurant during the incident, which happened about 9.15pm on August 6.

Two men had walked into the Strathmore Local that evening after having been in the area for about an hour previously. They allegedly threatened the workers with a knife and a bat.

Detective Constable Jocelyn Bell told the Herald the robbery was over in minutes, and the two men left the premises at 9.18pm carrying “quite a large amount of cash”.

Owner Jean Sara said staff had been closing the bar when the robbery happened.

“Fifteen minutes after we locked the front doors the two men jumped over our back fence and came through the back door. They basically picked the staff up, dragged them into our office, and made the manager open the safe for them.”

The manager suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, and hadn’t yet returned to work weeks on from the traumatic incident.

“When they came in, I think the staff found it quite surreal at the time. It took them a moment to realise, by the time they had been thrown on the ground, what was going on.”

Police confirmed today one person had been arrested in relation to the robbery.

Wellington city investigations manager Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Stewart said police, including CIB and armed offenders squad, carried out a search warrant at a home in Strathmore Park.

“A 45-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow, 16 September, on charges of aggravated robbery,” Stewart said.

“Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information which has helped to advance this investigation.

“Wellington CIB are following strong lines of inquiry to identify and hold further offenders to account.”

Police continue to appeal for information that may assist in the investigation.

“If you have any information, please report it to police by phoning 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230806/3849.

“Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”



