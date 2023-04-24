The man smashed the windows of 11 buildings an three vehicles. Photo / Thinkstock

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of wilful damage after a night of destruction in Paeroa this month.

On the evening of Saturday, April 8, police said they received multiple reports of property damage. In total, 11 buildings and three vehicles had their windows smashed.

The accused man was identified with the help of CCTV footage and information from the public.

He has now appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with multiple counts of wilful damage and will reappear on May 11.

Police would not comment further as the matter was now before the courts.