Man burned as vape explodes in Dunedin cinema

Fire crews were called to Reading Cinema after a vape exploded in a man's pocket. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Fire crews were called to Reading Cinema after a vape exploded in a man's pocket. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Emergency services were called to a Dunedin cinema after a vape exploded in a man's pocket.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a small explosion and smoke inside Reading Cinema in the Octagon about 2.55pm.

Four crews were sent.

When they arrived they found a small battery had exploded and there was no fire.

An ambulance had been called and crews were leaving, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said the incident happened near the toilets about 3pm.

The man had burns to his leg and said the vape in his pocket had exploded.

Although uncommon, vape fires and explosions can occur. The US FDA said in a statement in 2019 that it was "concerned" about "overheating and exploding batteries".

It recommended that consumers consider "using devices with safety features, preventing loose batteries from contact with metal objects, using the correct charger and not charging [a] battery overnight or [leaving] it charging unattended."