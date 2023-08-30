Officers have arrested one person in relation to a number of burglaries in the Kamo area.

A 44-year-old male has been charged with two counts of dishonesty and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

Whangārei area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford said officers conducted a series of search warrants at residential addresses in the area this morning.

“While making enquiries, police located a person of interest and quickly apprehended him without incident,” Crawford said.

“It’s likely bail will be opposed.”

Crawford hoped the arrest would provide some reassurance to the public.

“We would like to reiterate to the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated.

“Police are pleased to bring a resolution to those who have been victims of these crimes, and we will continue to pursue those who choose to engage in unlawful behaviour in our communities.”

He said since several enquiries were still under way, police were limited in their ability to comment further, and the matter was before the court.

“We encourage anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to contact police and report it as soon as possible,” Crawford said.

Any suspicious activity could be reported to police on 111 if it was happening now, or 105 if it was after the fact.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.