Man attacked with machete in road rage incident in Napier

Police were called to an industrial part of Napier where a man was attacked by a machete on Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police were called to an industrial part of Napier where a man was attacked by a machete on Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police say a man was attacked with a machete in what appeared to be a road rage incident on an industrial street in Napier on Tuesday.

Several police vehicles were at or near the scene on Severn St in Pandora, near coffee spot The Yellow Container, about 8.30am.

A police officer at the scene said a man had been attacked by someone with a machete in an apparent road rage incident.

“Police are following lines of inquiry,” he said.

The victim had a bandage and blood visible on his right hand as he spoke to police.

A police spokeswoman said it was reported that one person assaulted another on Thames St around 8.20am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed at the scene and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a man in his 30s was being assessed in Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department as of 10am.



