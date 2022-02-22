A man who hit his partner for putting the wrong condiment on his sausage was told by a judge in court yesterday the reason for his offending was "frankly unbelievable". Photo / ODT

A man who hit his partner for putting the wrong condiment on his sausage was told by a judge in court yesterday the reason for his offending was "frankly unbelievable".

Beneficiary Cameron Scott Sheard, 30, had been in a relationship with his partner, 60, for the past 10 years.

On January 22 his partner prepared him sausages with the wrong condiment and Sheard became enraged and punched her to the right side of her face.

As a result she suffered ringing in her ears and soreness to her head.

Counsel Jono Ross said Sheard struggled with stress and suffered from PTSD as a result of being a victim of a shooting.

"The build-up to this incident had been a very stressful week," he said.

Sheard had been trying to receive professional assistance but was still on a waiting list, Ross said.

It was a toxic relationship and one Sheard did not wish to resume.

Sheard had repeatedly said to Ross since the offending that he needed help.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said despite it being a difficult time, if someone prepared a meal for you it was tactless to complain.

"It's completely unacceptable to lash out because she had the wrong condiment on your sausage," he said.

Violence did not feature at all in Sheard's history, he said.

Judge Brandts-Giesen sentenced Sheard to 12 months' supervision and ordered him to pay the woman emotional harm reparation of $400.

"This really was not an impressive effort at all and you should be thoroughly ashamed of it.

"Nobody deserves to be struck at all and the reason for it was frankly unbelievable."