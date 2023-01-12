Wet weather moves on so is summer finally on the way? Kiwi-made booster edges closer to human trials and just how much more manufacturers are paying for in-demand carbon dioxide in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man who attacked his partner after a bad day at work has been told to sort out his anger issues.

Caine Hemiteahau Campion of Ettrick, Otago, was sentenced in the Alexandra District Court yesterday on charges of assault and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

The police summary of facts said Campion, 36, was drinking at home after a day at work as a contractor on August 25 last year, when an argument began between him and his partner of seven years.

His partner left the house to calm down the situation, but when she returned later in the evening, awakening the defendant, he confronted her in the kitchen.

She became fearful when he aggressively slapped his hands against the wall as she stood with her back to it. She pleaded with him to let her pack some belongings and leave.

However, he pinned her against the fridge by her shoulder and screamed at her, then grabbed her clothing and shoved her into the laundry area, causing her to fall to the floor.

She then managed to escape the house and call the police.

He admitted to the police he had got angry and shoved the victim after a bad day at work.

In her victim impact statement, Campion’s partner said her mental health had been affected by his behaviour.

She wanted to continue the relationship but wanted him to address his anger issues.

Judge Michael Turner said Campion’s pre-sentence report stated he felt remorse for his behaviour, but thought the relationship was “toxic” and finished.

The defendant needed to learn how to deal with stress while at home, and his partner should feel safe with him, Judge Turner said.

“You have a tendency to deal with it in a violent and criminal way.”

He noted the defendant had a history of convictions, dating back to 2003, for domestic violence, dishonesty and driving offences.

The charge of unlawfully possessing ammunition arose from a search of the defendant’s home on September 16 on an unrelated matter, when police found 13 rounds of Winchester 7mm ammunition in an unsecured cupboard in the defendant’s bedroom.

The defendant does not hold a firearms licence.

On both charges, Campion was convicted and sentenced to 60 hours’ community work and nine months’ supervision and fined $750, court costs $130.