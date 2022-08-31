Man arrested on nine burglary charges in Wellington

Police have arrested and charged a Wellington man tonight after discovering a large amount of stolen property following a search warrant at his Lower Hutt address. Photo / File

Police have arrested and charged a Wellington man tonight after discovering a large amount of stolen property following a search warrant at his Lower Hutt address.

Hutt Valley Police executed the search warrant at a Wainuiomata address on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Richard Orr said that a number of building tools, car parts, stolen diesel, and other items were uncovered.

The 39-year-old was arrested and now faces nine burglary-related charges, and Orr said that inquiries are ongoing.

"Most of the property that police recovered was taken from building sites, which serves as a timely reminder to construction site workers to secure sites and engrave equipment," Orr outlined in a statement.

"We'll continue to actively investigate stolen property and endeavour to hold offenders to account, but we need the public to do their part to prevent theft as well."

The man is scheduled to reappear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday September 15.