Man arrested in Te Anau after shooting a vehicle at a campsite

A state highway was closed in the South Island this morning after a vehicle was shot at while it was parked in a local campsite.

Police found the offender a short time later and arrested him. He will appear in court later this afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 9am in Te Anau, south of Queenstown.

A person reportedly fired shots at a car parked at the Henry Creek Campsite. The offender then left the campsite and headed towards Milford Sound.

According to Police Area Commander Mike Bowman the local State Highway 94 was closed at Chain Bay as police tried to find the offender.

Officers eventually found the driver of the offending car a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Bowman confirmed there is nobody else police are looking for in connection with the matter and State Highway 94 is now reopened.

The man, who is 35, will appear in court later today to face firearm charges.

Bowman asked for any witnesses of the incident to contact police on 105.