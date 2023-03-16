A 39-year-old was arrested in relation to a series of commercial burglaries. Photo / File

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a series of commercial burglaries in Thames.

The alleged incidents occurred between February 25 and March 14 at four locations in the town.

The man is due in Hamilton District Court today on four burglary charges.

Sergeant Martin Tomkins hoped the arrest would help provide some reassurance to locals.

“We’d also like to thank members of the public for coming forward with information to help police,” he said.

Inquiries were continuing and further charges were likely, police said.