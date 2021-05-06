Man arrested following Sofitel Hotel shooting in Auckland

Armed police stand guard outside the Sofitel Auckland hotel on Auckland's Viaduct in response to a firearms incident on April 15. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A man wanted in relation to the Sofitel Hotel shooting in Auckland last month has been arrested.

The man was arrested by Armed Offenders Squad members at a rural property near Kerikeri.

The 27-year-old received medical treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest after he initially resisted police.

He will appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow on charges relating to discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully possessing firearms - and further charges are likely.

Four other people had been arrested in relation to the investigation to locate the man.

Police inquiries are ongoing and further arrests are expected.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said today's arrest was the result of tireless work by staff across Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland to apprehend the individual.

"We know the shooting incident in the Auckland CBD caused alarm and concern in our community and police have had a dedicated team working hard to locate the alleged offender responsible.

"Gun violence has no place in our society and will not be tolerated.

"We hope today's arrest provides some reassurance for the community."