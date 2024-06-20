Levin Police arrested a 21-year-old Tararua man who will appear in Levin District Court next month facing a variety of charges.

A 21-one-year-old has been arrested following three vehicle break-ins in Oxford St, Levin early on Wednesday morning.

Police were alerted by members of the public to suspicious activity allegedly involving a man inside a vehicle and two other vehicles nearby with broken windows, at around 6am.

Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin said staff were quick to arrive at the scene and discovered a man inside one of the vehicles.

Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin of Levin police.

He thanked the community for providing information.

“We’ve received three reports from three different victims along the same street.

“It’s clear where entry has been made and significant damage has occurred to each vehicle’s ignition barrel.”

The male was taken into custody and charged.

Gilpin said a 21-year-old man from the Tararua District is facing charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of instruments for conversion, and will appear in the Levin District Court on July 10.

“This result should reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending. We know this is frustrating for people and we are glad to get this person off the street,” he said.







