Chad Parekura with his son Tatum-Reign. Parekura died on Saturday night from multiple stab wounds. He is remembered as a proud father. Photo / Supplied

Chad Parekura with his son Tatum-Reign. Parekura died on Saturday night from multiple stab wounds. He is remembered as a proud father. Photo / Supplied

A young Southland father has left his family heartbroken after it was revealed he died during a stabbing in Invercargill.

Chad Parekura, 25, was unconscious with stab wounds on Don St just before 12.45am on Saturday. He died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has now been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

He is also facing a charge of attempted murder in relation to a second victim who remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Chad's partner Heidi-Paige Hunwick described Parekura (Ngāpuhi) as a "very proud father".

"It's still very raw," she told the Herald.

"He was the most beautiful soul and proud dad you could ever meet. He was down [South] turning his life around."

"He was always the happiest in the room with his big bright smile."

"He was doing amazing for his son and in his farming."

Family friend Ocean Bretherton has created a Givealittle page to raise funds for his son Tatum-Reign. Bretherton is supporting Hunwick through this tough time.

"Anyone that knows Chad knows he was a very proud father of his son Tatum-Reign Parekura who will now have to grow up without his daddy."

"We are fundraising to help relieve his family over the stresses that come with such a tragedy and for his son Tatum's future."

Chad grew up in Lower Hutt and has always been very proud of where he's from. He moved down to Invercargill to work in farming to make a difference for his family.

Hunwick told the Herald he will be deeply missed and so much aroha surrounds him during this time.

Chad Parekura - pictured with son Tatum-Reign Parekura. Photo / Supplied

Police are not looking for any other suspects directly involved in the incident.

"While today's arrest will not take away from the loss experienced by Chad's family or the distress caused to our second victim, we are pleased to be in a position where we can hold the alleged offender accountable," detective senior sergeant Greg Baird said.

"We would like thank the police staff, including those who travelled into our area to help, for their tireless efforts since early Saturday morning.

Police continue to ask for information from the public in relation to this incident.

"The investigation team is working through the information and this continues to help us build a clear picture of exactly what happened."

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash camera footage, is being asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220423/7854.