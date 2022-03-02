Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on the North Shore after a brazen attack on Tuesday night. Photo / Police

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a brazen assault on Auckland's North Shore.

Police were called on Tuesday night after a man was attacked and his car taken from outside a block of shops in the suburb of Belmont about 10.45pm.

The alleged offender was spotted in the vehicle a short time later and failed to stop for police.

"Following a short pursuit, the offender fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later," Inspector Stefan Sagar, of Waitematā East Police, said.

The victim was left shocked after the incident.

"Understandably, the victim is shaken by what has occurred to him and police are ensuring he has support available.

"Fortunately, he is expected to make a full recovery from his ordeal."

A 31-year-old man from Takapuna is due to appear in the North Shore District Court. He is facing serious charges - although police have not said exactly what they are.

No one else is being sought in relation to the attack.

Sagar said: "Police have no tolerance for this kind of brazen act or any form of violence in our community."