A 37-year-old man was arrested after the pedestrian was seriously injured. Photo / NZME

A 37-year-old man was arrested after the pedestrian was seriously injured. Photo / NZME

One person has been arrested after an incident where a person was seriously injured in Morningside, Whangārei on Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old man was charged with reckless disregard for the safety of others causing grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in Whangārei District Court today.

The incident on Rawhiti St, involving a pedestrian and a blue Holden, was reported to police around 4.20am.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, remains in a critical but stable condition in Auckland Hospital where she was airlifted on Sunday morning with serious head and internal injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or CCTV on Rawhiti St is asked to contact police on 105 or online, referencing file number 230305/3359.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







