A man has been arrested after two men were stabbed in Northland this afternoon.

Police were called to an address on Ngapipito Rd in Moerewa about 3.30pm after reports of a stabbing.

Two men were discovered with serious injuries upon arrival and were taken to hospital.

A 41-year-old has been arrested and will appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.