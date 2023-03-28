Man arrested after several kidnapping attempts across the Waikato

A man has been arrested today after several kidnapping attempts across the Waikato over the past month.

Detective Sergeant Simon Evans said over the last three days, the 31-year-old man made abduction attempts in Paeroa and Huntly as well as an attempt in Hamilton last month.

Following these incidents, Waikato police made extensive enquiries to locate the man, Evans said.

He was finally arrested yesterday on charges of kidnapping, with further charges still being considered.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, March 29.

“We continue to provide the victims with ongoing support,” Evans said.







