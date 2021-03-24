Man arrested after sawn-off rifle, tasers and drugs found in raid in Dunedin

A sawn-off rifle, two tasers, and a bevy of drugs have been found during an early-morning police raid in Dunedin. Photo / NZH

A sawn-off rifle, two tasers, and a bevy of drugs have been found during an early-morning police raid in Dunedin.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, raided a house in Taieri Rd, Halfway Bush, yesterday.

They found a sawn-off Ruger .22 rifle with a flashlight, scope and laser attached, a prohibited magazine, shotgun shells, and more than 100 rounds of .22 ammunition, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Police also found two Tasers, 20gm of cannabis, six grams of methamphetamine, and a variety of other pills and drugs.

A 44-year-old Dunedin man was arrested at 7.45am.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a restricted weapon and other drug charges.