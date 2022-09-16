Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man arrested after possible stabbing at Britomart

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police have arrested a man following a possible stabbing in downtown Auckland.

One person was taken to hospital after suffering "superficial" injuries, police Inspector Jason Homan said.

Police attended a report someone had a knife at Britomart at about 3.30pm on Friday.

Police went to the scene, on Britomart Pl between Tyler and Quay streets, about 3.30pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

An employee of a nearby business, Brew on Quay, said several police cars and ambulances were outside.

Police found the alleged offender, who was taken into custody and arrested.