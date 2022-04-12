A man is facing a raft of drug charges after police carried out two pre-planned raids on Whanganui addresses on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui man is facing a raft of drugs charges after police made two planned raids on Tuesday.

About 9.30am a convoy of police vehicles, including dog units, marked and unmarked cars, were seen leaving the Bell St station heading for the suburb of Gonville.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers executed two pre-planned search warrants looking for drugs.

On Tuesday afternoon Peter Richard Tasker appeared before Judge Ian Carter in the Whanganui District Court.

The 66-year-old faced four charges of offering to sell cannabis, two of supplying class A drug methamphetamine and one each of cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis.

Judge Carter remanded Tasker, on bail, without plea to reappear on May 3.