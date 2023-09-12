Man arrested after pointing gun at shop worker and fleeing on a train

The 28-year-old offender will appear in court later this month. Photo / Sarah Ivey

An Auckland man who tried using the public transport system to aid his crimes has been taken into custody after an armed hold-up.

The 28-year-old will appear before court later this month.

Police said they were called to a premises at around 8.30pm yesterday after receiving a report of an armed incident in Newmarket.

According to the report, an offender had entered a store and pointed a firearm at a staff member working at the time.

The staff member was threatened by the man, before he took off and fled to the Newmarket train station - where he caught a train bound for Kingsland.

After exiting the train at the Kingsland station, police found him 20 minutes later nearby on Sandringham Rd and took him into custody.

The man will appear in Auckland District Court in the coming weeks. He will face an assault with intent to rob with a firearm charge.