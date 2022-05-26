Man arrested after person allegedly shot in Invercargill

Officers were called to Richmond St at 5pm last night. Photo / Linda Robertson

Officers were called to Richmond St at 5pm last night. Photo / Linda Robertson

A man has been arrested after an alleged shooting in Invercargill last night.

At about 10.20pm on Thursday emergency services received reports of a firearms incident at an address in Kapuka.

Police say one person received a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Southland Hospital where they are undergoing treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed and a man was taken into custody shortly after, they said.

The 34-year-old man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Police will remain at the address while a scene examination takes place."

The offender and the victim are known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.