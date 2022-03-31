Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Man arrested after breaking Dunedin Hospital emergency department window

A man was arrested after breaking a window at the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department this morning. Photo / ODT

Otago Daily Times

A man was arrested after breaking a window at the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 39-year-old entered the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department waiting room and sat down at 6.30am.

Security approached and told him he was trespassed which caused him to get angry.

On his way out, he kicked one of the glass windows causing it to break.

The man was located and arrested outside the Dunedin Central Police station.