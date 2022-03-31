A man was arrested after breaking a window at the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department this morning. Photo / ODT

A man was arrested after breaking a window at the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department this morning. Photo / ODT

A man was arrested after breaking a window at the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 39-year-old entered the Dunedin Public Hospital emergency department waiting room and sat down at 6.30am.

Security approached and told him he was trespassed which caused him to get angry.

On his way out, he kicked one of the glass windows causing it to break.

The man was located and arrested outside the Dunedin Central Police station.