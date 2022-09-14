The man will appear in court in October. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a machete outside a student party in Wellington.

The 35-year-old has been remanded on bail charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the incident on Saturday.

Police say they received "a number" of reports about a disorder at the party on Abel Smith St shortly after midnight on Saturday.

"There were reports one man had a weapon".

A witness who was at the party told the Herald the man was a neighbour who was angry at the noise from the gathering.

"These residents of this house were not impressed at all shouting and screaming outside of their windows. This then created more of a commotion that turned into a very intense situation very quickly," he said.

"All of a sudden, a man came outside with a machete. The bare-chested man then proceeded to point and wave the machete around menacingly to students standing on the street."

The witness said around 10 to 15 officers turned up to arrest the man.

Luckily no injuries were reported, and the man is set to appear in court in October.