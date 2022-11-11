A man accused of murdering Kawerau woman Korrey Whyman has appeared in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Ben Fraser

A man accused of murdering Kawerau woman Korrey Whyman has appeared in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Ben Fraser

The man accused of killing Kawerau woman Korrey Whyman has appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, faces three charges including murder and two counts of discharging a 20 gauge shotgun at Mourea with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

All three charges relate to alleged offending on September 25 at Rotorua.

The man's lawyer, Max Simpkins, asked for the man to be given interim name suppression on the basis of extreme hardship.

Anna McConachy, who appeared for the police, said she opposed name suppression being granted until his next appearance but agreed if it was only for seven days.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones remanded him in custody to reappear in the High Court on December 2 at 9am. He has been granted interim name suppression until November 18.

Whyman, from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea early on the morning of September 25.

She received a serious gunshot wound to her head. The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

Police earlier said in a statement a team of investigators and forensic specialists was still actively working on the investigation around Whyman's death, and further arrests were likely.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said in today's statement there were several people closely linked to those involved in Whyman's murder, some of whom might have "actively assisted" these people in some way after the fact.

"Anyone identified as helping those responsible avoid police, or who may be withholding information linked to the incident, are potentially committing serious criminal offences themselves."

Pilbrow said the people should seriously consider their position and come forward to police now.

Police continued to focus on the movements of a dark blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute believed to have been used by those involved in Whyman's death.

"We are still seeking any information from the public as to the movements of this vehicle in the State Highway 33 area near Mourea late on the evening of Saturday, September 24 or the early hours of Sunday, September 25.

The ute was found burnt-out on Braemer Rd Reserve on September 27.

Anyone with information can contact police by contacting 105 and referencing file number 220925/5119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.