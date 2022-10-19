An 18-year-old has appeared in court charged over a violent attack in the Christchurch CBD that left a man fighting for his life.

Police were called to City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm last night.

A man was found in a critical condition at the scene and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

This morning police confirmed an 18-year-old had been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien this afternoon.

The teenager, from the Halswell area of the city, faces one charge that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

He made a short appearance via audio-visual link from custody this afternoon.

Several of the young man's friends were in the public gallery to witness the proceedings.

Defence counsel Trudi Aicken said no bail application would be made today and asked for a short remand without plea in custody.

He will reappear at Christchurch District Court tomorrow afternoon.

Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien also granted interim name suppression on fair trial grounds.