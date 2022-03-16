Four people are facing charges relating to events in Tāneatua on February 14. Photo / NZME

Four people are facing charges relating to events in Tāneatua on February 14. Photo / NZME

A man is appearing in Whakatāne District Court today charged with the murder of a 57-year-old man in Tāneatua last month.

The 28-year-old accused was previously charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an incident in the town on the same day, February 14.

Meihana Mason, 57, died in Waikato Hospital on February 15, the day after he was assaulted in his Cobham St home.

Immediately following this assault, a man in his 60s was assaulted outside a bakery on Tuhoe St, before a man in his 40s was assaulted and had his motorbike stolen on Morrison St.

In total, four people are facing charges relating to events in Tāneatua on February 14.

A 28-year-old man is appearing in Whakatāne District Court today charged with murder, he also faces a charge of aggravated robbery and assault.

A 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated robbery. A second 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated robbery and assault.

A 47-year-old woman is charged with perverting the course of justice.