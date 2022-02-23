a 35 year old Southland man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on four burglary charges and has been remanded in custody to reappear on March 18. Photo / ODT

A 35-year-old man and a 16-year-old have been charged over three primary school burglaries.

Police searched an Invercargill address on Tuesday after cash and electronic items were stolen from Rimu, Woodlands and Wyndham Primary Schools on January 2.

A Southland man, 35, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on four burglary charges and has been remanded in custody to reappear on March 18.

A male, 16, also faces a burglary charge and is due to reappear in Invercargill Youth Court on March 18.

"Inquiries are continuing," police said.