A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a staff member at a Dunedin strip club early on Saturday morning.
Police were called to Stilettos Revue Bar at 3.30am.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a male, 39m, reportedly made threats against a staff member.
Staff asked him to leave and he became "drunk and disorderly" outside the premises, he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Bond said the man was found nearby having an altercation with a friend.
The man has been arrested on charges of threatening to kill, and is due to appear in court.